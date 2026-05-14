Weichai outmanoeuvres KKCG to win Ferretti boardroom contest

Shareholders in Italian yacht builder Ferretti on Thursday sided with China's Weichai Group in a shareholder feud, ending CEO Alberto Galassi's 12-year tenure as they named a new board, two sources close to the matter said.

The shareholders' vote does not end the uncertainty over governance at Ferretti as KKCG, the Czech investor that led the challenge to Weichai, appeals over the validity of the decision.

Ferretti's shareholder meeting behind closed doors had been called to decide whether control of the yacht builder’s board would remain with its largest shareholder Weichai or shift to a slate of appointees backed by Czech investor KKCG Maritime.