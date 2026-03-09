White House looks to tame price surge following $100 oil spike

US President Donald Trump is expected to review as early as Monday a set of options to tame oil prices, which have spiked to more than $100 a barrel due to the Iran war, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The effort reflects White House worries that the surge in oil prices will hurt US businesses and consumers ahead of the November midterm elections when Trump's fellow Republicans are hoping to retain control of Congress.

US officials in Washington have been discussing with counterparts from the Group of Seven major economies a possible joint release of crude oil from strategic reserves as one of several measures currently under discussion, the sources said.