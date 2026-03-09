G7 declines to release emergency oil reserves despite rising prices, for now

G7 nations said on Monday they were prepared to implement "necessary measures" in response to surging global oil prices, but stopped short of committing to release emergency reserves, despite crude prices surpassing $119 a barrel amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

"We are not there yet," French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told reporters in Brussels, after hosting a teleconference meeting of G7 finance ministers.

"What we've agreed upon is to use any necessary tools if need be to stabilise the market, including the potential release of necessary stockpiles."

Oil prices hit their highest levels since mid-2022 on Monday, propelled by fears of prolonged shipping disruption and reduced output from some major producers wary of the conflict escalating.