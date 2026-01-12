Vitol, Trafigura line up India and China buyers for Venezuelan crude

Vitol and Trafigura have started discussions on Venezuelan crude oil sales with refiners in India and China for cargoes to be delivered in March, several trade sources said on Monday.

The global commodities traders confirmed on Friday they had struck agreements with the US Government to help market stranded Venezuelan oil, days after the interim government in Caracas agreed to export up to 50 million barrels of crude oil to the US.

Their marketing efforts will accelerate the sale of Venezuelan oil under the US programme, allowing the OPEC producer to resume exports which have been halted since the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.

The trading firms are scrambling to secure ships, moving swiftly to sell the Venezuelan oil, with Trafigura's CEO saying it will load its first cargo for the US this week.