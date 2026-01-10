Companies scramble to secure ships, assemble operations to transfer Venezuelan oil

Oil companies aiming to participate in new exports of Venezuelan crude to the US following the ouster of illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro are in hasty discussions to find tankers and put together operations to transfer the crude safely from vessels and dilapidated Venezuelan ports, four sources familiar with the operations said.

Trading houses and oil companies, including Chevron, Vitol and Trafigura, are competing for US Government deals to export crude from Venezuela, sources said, after President Donald Trump said that Venezuela is set to turn over as much as 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States.

Trafigura said in a meeting with the White House on Friday that its first vessel should load in the next week. Faced with a US blockade in recent months, Venezuela has been storing oil in tankers and has nearly completely filled storage tanks onshore.