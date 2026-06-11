VIDEO | US forces deliver third strike this week on Iran-linked tanker crewed by Indians

A US jet fired two missiles into the engine room of the tanker Jalveer off Oman on Thursday, US Central Command confirmed, as authorities said the 20 crew members were safe after the third strike on Indian-crewed tankers this week.

Three Indian sailors died in a US strike on the Settebello tanker off Oman a day earlier.

"A US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces," Centcom said in a statement.

It said US forces had, "acted against," the Guinea-Bissau flagged tanker as it, "attempted to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman". An Indian shipping ministry official said the crew were safe and being evacuated in coordination with the Royal Navy of Oman.