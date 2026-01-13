Venezuela moves to reverse output cuts with US-controlled resumption of oil exports

Venezuela's state energy company PDVSA has begun reversing oil production cuts made under a strict US oil embargo as crude exports resume under US supervision, three sources close to operations said on Tuesday.

The OPEC member's oil exports fell close to zero in the weeks after the United States imposed a blockade on oil shipments in December. Only US oil major Chevron exported crude from its joint ventures with PDVSA under US licence.

The embargo left millions of barrels stuck in onshore tanks and vessels. As storage filled, PDVSA was forced to shut wells and order oil production cuts at joint ventures in the country.