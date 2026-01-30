US loosens Venezuela oil sanctions to entice American investment

The Trump administration on Thursday eased some sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry to encourage US investment, after US forces ousted the South American country's illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.

The US Treasury authorised transactions involving the government of Venezuela and state oil company PDVSA related to, "the lifting, exportation, reexportation, sale, resale, supply, storage, marketing, purchase, delivery, or transportation of Venezuelan-origin oil, including the refining of such oil, by an established US entity."

The authorisation, known as a general licence, did not include language lifting sanctions on production of Venezuelan oil. A White House official confirmed the measure kept sanctions on production of Venezuelan crude, adding it, "would help flow existing product," and that there will soon be more announcements on easing of sanctions.

The move could unlock billions of dollars in new US investment into Venezuela's crippled energy sector, but it excludes firms from rivals like China and Russia, signalling an "America first" approach to the nation's reconstruction.