European oil companies apply for US export licences for Venezuela crude

Several European partners of Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA, including Spain's Repsol, Italy's Eni and France's Maurel Prom, have applied for US licences or authorisations to export oil from the OPEC country, six industry sources told Reuters.

The requested terms are similar to those granted by Washington in past years, which allowed the companies to receive and export Venezuelan oil for their refineries and other customers. They also allowed for supplying fuel to Venezuela through a debt-recovery mechanism, two of the sources said.

The companies have not been able to export Venezuelan oil since the second quarter of last year, after the administration of President Donald Trump suspended the licences. Repsol participated in a meeting last week at the White House, where Trump asked a group of oil companies to invest in Venezuela.