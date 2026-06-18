US-Iran peace deal weighs on West African crude differentials

West African crude oil differentials were looking weaker on Thursday as traders expected the US-Iran peace agreement to boost flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

One trader said that there was lower demand for the crude in Asia which could weigh on Angolan crude grades, with potential for the August cycle of loadings to be bearish as flows through the Strait of Hormuz head towards normalisation.

He added that Exxon had offered Angolan Hungo at minus $1.40 to dated Brent, which moved as low as minus $4 and was then withdrawn, similar to an offer seen earlier in the month.

Traders earlier this week have said that offers across the board were down 20-30 cents a barrel.