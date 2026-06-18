Ships reactivate transponders in Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran deal

Three Saudi-flagged supertankers with six million barrels of crude onboard and other ships sailed through the Strait of Hormuz hours after US President Donald Trump signed a deal with Iran to end their war, ship tracking data showed on Thursday.

Ships were broadcasting their positions as they sailed through the strait on Thursday, after weeks of concealing their voyages through the waterway by switching off their transponders.

The departures from Saudi ports were the most to go through the strait in weeks, according to Reuters analysis of shipping movements.

OPEC's largest producer has mainly used its Red Sea port terminal of Yanbu to ship out oil after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict, preventing hundreds of millions of barrels of oil from leaving Persian Gulf ports and hurting other producers in the area.