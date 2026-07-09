US-Iran escalation kills Strait of Hormuz tanker traffic momentum

Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was at a near standstill on Thursday, according to data and sources, as shipping risks escalated after the US renewed airstrikes on Iran, triggering retaliation by Tehran in the Persian Gulf.

Just two tankers had so far sailed through the strait in the early hours of Thursday.

They included the crude supertanker Berg 1, which had loaded at Iran's Kharg Island and is subject to US sanctions, according to analysis from Kpler.