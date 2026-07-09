Fresh vessel attacks have war risk insurers rethinking Hormuz cover

Some war underwriters have advised shipping companies to pause voyages through the Strait of Hormuz while others are reviewing their policy terms after renewed vessel attacks threatened a return to war between Iran and the US, insurance industry sources said on Wednesday.

Tuesday's attacks on three tankers in the critical waterway prompted Washington to revoke a licence allowing Iran to sell oil and launch strikes on Iranian targets overnight.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that an interim agreement to end the war with Iran was, "over," and US forces were likely to launch new strikes on Wednesday night following Iranian attacks on US bases in the Persian Gulf.

Those comments triggered a five per cent jump in global oil prices.