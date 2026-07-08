FEATURE | Risk of explosion low for Qatari LNG tanker disabled by projectile

A Qatari LNG tanker remained stranded off Oman on Wednesday after a projectile strike sparked a fire in its engine room, though industry sources said the vessel's cargo appeared secure and the risk of an explosion was low for now.

The attacks on the tankers prompted Washington to revoke a licence allowing Iran to sell oil and US forces to strike Iranian targets overnight. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday an interim agreement to end the war with Iran was, "over", comments that triggered a five per cent jump in global oil prices.

The US military also said two other tankers had been targeted by Iran in recent days.

The head of the UN shipping agency condemned the attacks over the past 48 hours and urged parties to allow the evacuation of stranded ships.

At least four oil and gas tankers have turned back from trying to transit the strait, ship-tracking data showed on Wednesday. LNG tankers are among the highest-risk ships in the region due to the high value of the vessels and their cargoes.