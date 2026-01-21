US energy secretary says Venezuela oil output could rise 30 per cent

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told oil company executives on Wednesday that Venezuela's output can rise 30 per cent from its current level of 900,000 barrels per day in the short- to medium-term, three executives who attended the meeting said.

US President Donald Trump wants US oil executives to invest $100 billion to fix Venezuela's dilapidated oil industry and increase output, a key objective for Washington after US forces seized Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro in a raid earlier this month.

Years of under-investment and sanctions have seen Venezuela's oil output plummet. It pumped 3.5 million bpd in the 1970s when it accounted for seven per cent of global supply, but today represents just one per cent of world output.

Wright's closed-door meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.