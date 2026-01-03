FEATURE: | Trump: US oil companies will spend the billions needed to restore Venezuela's crude output 

President Donald Trump said that American oil companies were prepared to tackle the difficult task of entering Venezuela and investing to restore production in the South American country, an announcement that came just hours after Nicolás Maduro was captured and removed by US forces.

"We’re going to have our very large US oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country," Trump said on Saturday.

Chevron is the only American major currently operating in Venezuela's oil fields that produce heavy crude used by US Gulf Coast and other refineries. Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips, among others, had storied histories in the country after their projects were nationalized nearly two decades ago by former President Hugo Chavez.