Urals oil diffs steady as September export loadings are revised higher

Urals crude differentials to dated Brent were stable on Thursday, while oil loadings from Russia's western ports were revised following refinery and export infrastructure damages from drone attacks, sources said.

Russia has increased its planned oil loadings from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga and the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk for September, following disruptions at its main western outlet, Primorsk, two sources familiar with the schedule told Reuters.