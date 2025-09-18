Oil shipping rates soar on higher Mideast exports, tighter vessel availability

Freight rates for very large crude carriers soared to their highest in more than two years, according to industry sources and LSEG data, as tanker supply tightens with a rise in Middle East exports and more arbitrage supplies to Asia.

The key VLCC spot rate on the Middle East to China route, known as TD3C, jumped to W108 on the Worldscale industry measure, the highest level since November 2022, based on data compiled by LSEG. That is equivalent to at least $6.6 million, according to calculations by industry sources.

The rate has increased by nearly 150 per cent since the start of this year.