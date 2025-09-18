Novatek redirects gas condensate exports to Novorossiisk after drone strikes close Ust-Luga terminal

Russian gas producer Novatek supplied about 70,000 tonnes of gas condensate to the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in September amid the shutdown of its Ust-Luga gas condensate complex, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A drone attack caused a fire at Novatek's complex early on August 24 leading all operations, including fuel export loadings, to be fully shut for several days. Late in August operations were partially restored.