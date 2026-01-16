Urals crude tanker rates to India rise on weather and war-risk issues

Rates for similar shipments from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk by Suezmax tankers, which can hold 140,000 tonnes, have risen to around $8 million from some $7 million in the previous two months.

Traders said at the end of last year Russian crude exports would fall in January because of higher domestic refinery runs as well as possible weather-related disruption. The reduced need for vessels should limit the rise in freight rates.

Shipments of Urals, Siberian Light and KEBCO crude grades via the ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk are forecast to decline to about 2.2 million barrels per day from around 2.4 million bpd in the December plan, according to trading sources and Reuters calculations.

As Greek shipowners reduce their presence in the region, Urals shipments from Russian ports are increasingly handled by tankers from the shadow fleet, sources told Reuters.

