Greece warns ships to boost security after Black Sea drone attacks

Greece has warned its shipping fleet to upgrade security measures to the highest possible when sailing to Russian Black Sea ports after drone attacks on two Greek-operated tankers this week, according to shipping ministry advisories.

Drones struck two oil tankers on Tuesday, including one chartered by US oil major Chevron, as they sailed towards the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) on Russia's Black Sea coast.

Greek-operated ships are among the world's largest fleets of tankers and are pivotal for trade across the Black Sea region, whose waters are shared by Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey, as well as warring Russia and Ukraine.

"It is recommended that all Greek ships that are either docked or anchored or are about to dock at the terminal in question take the highest possible security measures. These measures include avoiding being outside the ship," the shipping ministry said in a document released on Thursday and seen by Reuters.

In earlier documents released this week, after the attacks, the ministry recommended that the security managers of shipping companies and Greek ships proceed with an updated threat assessment for vessels located in the Black Sea and the maritime areas close to it.