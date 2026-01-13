Unidentified drones hit Greek-run tankers bound for Russian port

Three Greek-managed oil tankers were hit by unidentified drones in the Black Sea on Tuesday. They were on their way to load crude at a terminal on Russia's coast, sources told Reuters.

The attacks come as Kazakhstan's oil production, most of which is exported via the terminal, cratered in early January. It was not immediately clear who was behind Tuesday's strikes.

Ukraine did not immediately comment. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which operates the terminal where the tankers were due to take on board cargoes, declined to comment on the attack.