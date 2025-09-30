Urals crude differentials remain steady in opaque trading conditions

SOMO is aiming for 400,000 to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2026, Rikan Kareem said on Tuesday at a conference in London. Pipeline flows were running at 150,000-160,000 bpd on Monday after reopening on September 27.

OPEC on Tuesday rejected media reports suggesting that the group of eight oil-producing countries was planning to raise output by 500,000 barrels per day at its meeting on Sunday.

No bids or offers were made for Urals, Azeri BTC or CPC Blend in the Platts window on Tuesday.