Sanctioned tanker under French investigation for suspected offence

The French Navy said on Tuesday that authorities were investigating a possible infraction by the oil tanker Boracay, a vessel suspected of belonging to the so-called "shadow fleet" involved in the Russian oil trade.

The vessel is listed under British and European Union sanctions against Russia. It was detained by Estonian authorities earlier this year for sailing without a valid country flag.

"Shadow fleet" tankers typically have opaque ownership and insurance and are often more than 20 years old.