Iraq targets doubling oil exports from Kurdistan region in 2026

Iraq aims to more than double crude oil flows through the newly reopened Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline by next year, said an official at Iraqi state oil marketer SOMO.

The reopening of the pipeline comes against a backdrop of rising global supplies as OPEC+ producers boost output to gain market share. Iraq, meanwhile, has come under US pressure to resume the Kurdish oil flows as US President Donald Trump seeks to cut Iranian oil exports to zero under a maximum pressure campaign against Tehran.