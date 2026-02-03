Trump says Mexico will stop oil flows to Cuba as pressure intensifies

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Mexico would stop sending oil to Cuba as he ramped up a pressure campaign on the Caribbean nation.

"Mexico is gonna cease sending them oil," Trump told reporters in the White House Oval Office. He did not elaborate on why he believed this to be the case.

Mexican authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexico is the single-largest supplier of oil to Cuba, which regularly suffers from energy shortages and mass blackouts. Cuba relies heavily on fuel imports of refined products to meet its demand for electricity generation, gasoline, and aviation fuel.