Mexico seeks alternatives to aid Cuba as US targets its oil suppliers with tariffs

Mexico will seek diplomatic solutions and alternatives to help Cuba, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday, after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs on countries supplying the Caribbean island with oil.

The White House executive order on Thursday could prove devastating for Cuba, while also backing Mexico into a tight corner as one of its last remaining oil suppliers.

"We do not want tariffs on Mexico, but we will always look for diplomatic channels to seek solidarity with Cuba," Sheinbaum said at her daily morning press conference, highlighting the humanitarian risks of cutting off shipments.

Sheinbaum has repeatedly said the decision of whether to send oil to Cuba is a sovereign one, but the country's economy is heavily dependent on exports to the United States and therefore vulnerable to tariffs.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez declared an "international emergency" in response to the US tariffs which he said on social media constitute "an unusual and extraordinary threat".

Sheinbaum said cutting off oil shipments to Cuba could trigger a "far-reaching humanitarian crisis" on the island, affecting transportation, hospitals and access to food.