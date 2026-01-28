Mexico to keep sending oil to Cuba under humanitarian grounds, president says

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that Mexico ships oil to Cuba as humanitarian aid, and that that aid continues, amid pressure from Washington to end shipments to the Caribbean country.

"There are two channels through which oil is delivered to Cuba. One is through contracts that Petroleos Mexicanos enters into with some institution of the Cuban Government," Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference, when asked to expand on comments she made on Tuesday about the current state of her country's shipments of crude oil to Cuba.