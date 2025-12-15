Tankers bound for Venezuela flee following US seizure

A tanker carrying Russian naphtha for Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and at least four supertankers due to pick up crude cargoes in Venezuela have made u-turns after the US seized a vessel carrying Venezuelan crude, ship monitoring data showed on Monday.

The US Coast Guard last week intercepted and seized a very large crude carrier (VLCC) carrying some 1.85 million barrels of Venezuelan heavy oil sold by PDVSA, a sign of increasing friction between Venezuela and the US, which has ramped up pressure on illegitimate President Nicolas Maduro.