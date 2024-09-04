Tanker News Roundup | September 4 – Chinese- and Korean-built gas carriers, Aframax sea trials and more

China's Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding has begun construction on a new 18,500DWT chemical carrier ordered by local owner Seacon Shipping Group Holdings.

Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 149.8 metres, a beam of 22.8 metres, a depth of 12.7 metres, and a propulsion system that can be modified to allow operation on methanol fuel. The cargo tanks will be used primarily for transporting refined oil, vegetable oil, and bulk chemicals.

Construction is being undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society rules.