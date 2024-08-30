China Merchants Energy Shipping's newest Aframax crude tanker begins sea trials
Chinese shipbuilder Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry (SHGSIC) began conducting sea trials of a new Aframax crude oil tanker on Wednesday, August 28.
Named New Amity, the ship is the first in a new series of four Aframax tankers ordered from SHGSIC by China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES). All four ships in the series will be operated by CMES subsidiary Associated Marine Company (Hong Kong) (AMCL).
The new AMCL tanker has an LOA of 243 metres, a beam of 44 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 115,000. A main engine will drive a single propeller to deliver a speed of 14.5 knots. The main engine and the generators are IMO Tier III-compliant.
The ship's cargo hold area is a double-hull, double-bottom single-deck longitudinal skeleton structure that can store more than 800,000 barrels of crude oil products.
New Amity is classed by the American Bureau of Shipping and sails under the flag of Liberia. The keel of the second ship in the same series was laid in April 2024.