China Merchants Energy Shipping's newest Aframax crude tanker begins sea trials

Named New Amity, the ship is the first in a new series of four Aframax tankers ordered from SHGSIC by China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES). All four ships in the series will be operated by CMES subsidiary Associated Marine Company (Hong Kong) (AMCL).

The new AMCL tanker has an LOA of 243 metres, a beam of 44 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 115,000. A main engine will drive a single propeller to deliver a speed of 14.5 knots. The main engine and the generators are IMO Tier III-compliant.