Vietnam's Asia Pacific Shipping orders gas carrier pair from Chinese builder

The vessels will each have a total cargo capacity of 50,500 cubic metres. The cargo tanks on each ship will be constructed of low-temperature steel to facilitate the safe transport of a broad range of liquefied cargo such as LPG, ammonia, propylene, butadiene, and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM).

Other key features will include an improved bow design and a propeller rear hub cap fin. These will help minimise fuel consumption.