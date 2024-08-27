Vietnam's Asia Pacific Shipping orders gas carrier pair from Chinese builder
Vietnamese owner Asia Pacific Shipping (APS) has selected China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Jiangnan Shipbuilding for the construction and delivery of two new LPG/ammonia carriers in a series.
The vessels will each have a total cargo capacity of 50,500 cubic metres. The cargo tanks on each ship will be constructed of low-temperature steel to facilitate the safe transport of a broad range of liquefied cargo such as LPG, ammonia, propylene, butadiene, and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM).
Other key features will include an improved bow design and a propeller rear hub cap fin. These will help minimise fuel consumption.
Power for each ship will be provided by a dual-fuel main engine that can also run on LPG to satisfy SOx and NOx emissions standards and EEDI III requirements. In LPG mode, each tanker can sail up to 10,000 nautical miles.
The vessels will also feature cybersecurity systems to strengthen their network security protection capability and ensure the integrity, availability and confidentiality of ship data.