Tanker News Roundup | September 26 – Deliveries to Germany and Greece plus ongoing construction in China
New gas carriers have been delivered to owners in Europe as two Chinese yards start construction on ships for various customers. A German operator meanwhile places orders for two new chemical tankers.
Germany's Essberger orders two 13,000DWT chemical tankers
German shipping company John T. Essberger has placed orders for two new chemical tankers in a series to be built by a shipyard in China.
The vessels will each have a deadweight tonnage of 13,000, ice class 1A hulls, stainless steel cargo tanks, and engines that will be capable of running on methanol.
The first ship is scheduled for delivery in April 2027. The newbuilding contract also includes options for up to four additional vessels.
Chinese yard cuts steel for two new 174,000cbm VLGCs
China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of two new very large gas carriers (VLGCs) in a series.
Upon completion, each ship will have an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres of LNG.
The VLGCs are being built for two separate shipowners.
Maran Gas takes delivery of LNG carrier
Greece's Maran Gas Maritime recently took delivery of a new LNG carrier built by South Korea's Hanwha Ocean.
Maran Gas Kimolos is the first in a new series of eleven LNG carriers ordered from the same shipyard. The remaining ten ships in the series will be delivered between 2024 and 2027.
All ships in the series will be powered by MAN dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG.
Construction starts on new chemical tanker for RFOcean
China's Wuhu Shipyard has begun construction of a new stainless steel chemical tanker ordered by UK-based RFOcean.
The ship will have a length of 113.6 metres, a beam of 17.6 metres, a depth of nine metres, a design draught of 6.8 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 7,500 cubic metres.
The ship is the second in a series of four that Wuhu Shipyard is building for the same customer.
Hartmann takes delivery of third ethylene carrier in series
German shipping company the Hartmann Group has taken delivery of a new liquefied ethylene gas (LEG) carrier built by China's Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore Engineering (CIMC SOE).
GasChem Phoenix is the final ship in a series of three LEG carriers designed and built by CIMC SOE and classed by DNV.