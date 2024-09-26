Tanker News Roundup | September 26 – Deliveries to Germany and Greece plus ongoing construction in China

German shipping company John T. Essberger has placed orders for two new chemical tankers in a series to be built by a shipyard in China.

The vessels will each have a deadweight tonnage of 13,000, ice class 1A hulls, stainless steel cargo tanks, and engines that will be capable of running on methanol.

The first ship is scheduled for delivery in April 2027. The newbuilding contract also includes options for up to four additional vessels.