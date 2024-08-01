VESSEL REVIEW | GasChem Fuji and GasChem Alster – Small ethylene carrier pair delivered to Germany’s Hartmann Group
German shipping company the Hartmann Group has taken delivery of two new liquefied ethylene gas (LEG) carriers in a series built by China's Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore Engineering (CIMC SOE). GasChem Fuji and GasChem Alster belong to a series of three LEG carriers designed and built by CIMC SOE and classed by DNV.
Dual-fuel propulsion for greater operational flexibility
The newbuilds each have an LOA of 116.15 metres (381.07 feet), a beam of 18 metres (59 feet), a design draught of seven metres (23 feet), a moulded depth of 12.3 metres (40.4 feet), a lightship displacement of 4,176 tonnes, a deadweight tonnage of 6,561, and a total cargo capacity of 7,200 cubic metres (250,000 cubic feet). The LEG cargo is kept at a maximum tank pressure of 3,8 bar and a temperature of –104 degrees Celsius.
The superstructure on each ship is mounted near the bow to provide the crew with improved visibility during navigation in high-traffic areas. The ships’ dual-fuel propulsion systems are meanwhile configured to also run on LNG in addition to marine gas oil (MGO) and heavy fuel oil (HFO). The ability to run on LNG helps ensure compliance with CO2 emissions reductions standards currently in force in many ports worldwide.
Each vessel has one MAN 5S35ME-C9 main engine and three MAN D2862LE32 generators as well as an HD Hyundai AD/L 086 emergency generator. The main engine drives one MAN controllable-pitch propeller while a Nanjing High Accurate Marine Equipment NCT130 tunnel thruster provides additional lateral manoeuvrability for navigating in port waters.
GasCham Alster and GasChem Fuji will be operated by Harmann subsidiary GasChem Services. They will be operated under charter with Japan’s Marubeni Corporation.