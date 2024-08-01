VESSEL REVIEW | GasChem Fuji and GasChem Alster – Small ethylene carrier pair delivered to Germany’s Hartmann Group

Dual-fuel propulsion for greater operational flexibility

The newbuilds each have an LOA of 116.15 metres (381.07 feet), a beam of 18 metres (59 feet), a design draught of seven metres (23 feet), a moulded depth of 12.3 metres (40.4 feet), a lightship displacement of 4,176 tonnes, a deadweight tonnage of 6,561, and a total cargo capacity of 7,200 cubic metres (250,000 cubic feet). The LEG cargo is kept at a maximum tank pressure of 3,8 bar and a temperature of –104 degrees Celsius.

The superstructure on each ship is mounted near the bow to provide the crew with improved visibility during navigation in high-traffic areas. The ships’ dual-fuel propulsion systems are meanwhile configured to also run on LNG in addition to marine gas oil (MGO) and heavy fuel oil (HFO). The ability to run on LNG helps ensure compliance with CO2 emissions reductions standards currently in force in many ports worldwide.