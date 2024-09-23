Hartmann takes delivery of third ethylene carrier in series

The superstructure on each ship is mounted near the bow to provide the crew with improved visibility during navigation in high-traffic areas. The LEG cargo is meanwhile kept at a maximum tank pressure of 3,8 bar and a temperature of –104 degrees Celsius.

The dual-fuel propulsion system is configured to also run on LNG in addition to marine gas oil (MGO) and heavy fuel oil (HFO). The ability to run on LNG helps ensure compliance with CO2 emissions reductions standards currently in force in many ports worldwide.

All three ships in the series will be operated by Harmann subsidiary GasChem Services under a time charter contract with Japan’s Marubeni Corporation.