Hartmann takes delivery of third ethylene carrier in series
German shipping company the Hartmann Group has taken delivery of a new liquefied ethylene gas (LEG) carrier built by China's Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore Engineering (CIMC SOE).
GasChem Phoenix is the final ship in a series of three LEG carriers designed and built by CIMC SOE and classed by DNV.
Like earlier sisters GasChem Fuji and GasChem Alster, the newbuild has an LOA of 116.15 metres, a beam of 18 metres, a design draught of seven metres, a moulded depth of 12.3 metres, a lightship displacement of 4,176 tonnes, a deadweight tonnage of 6,561, and a total cargo capacity of 7,200 cubic metres.
The superstructure on each ship is mounted near the bow to provide the crew with improved visibility during navigation in high-traffic areas. The LEG cargo is meanwhile kept at a maximum tank pressure of 3,8 bar and a temperature of –104 degrees Celsius.
The dual-fuel propulsion system is configured to also run on LNG in addition to marine gas oil (MGO) and heavy fuel oil (HFO). The ability to run on LNG helps ensure compliance with CO2 emissions reductions standards currently in force in many ports worldwide.
All three ships in the series will be operated by Harmann subsidiary GasChem Services under a time charter contract with Japan’s Marubeni Corporation.