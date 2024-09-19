Tanker News Roundup | September 19 – Chinese- and Korean-built gas carrier orders and deliveries
The focus this week is on China and South Korea. A new bunkering ship is handed over to a Singapore-based owner as a Middle East energy company names its newest vessels while preparing to place orders for an additional 20. Another new gas carrier completes its initial sea trials. Finally, a Chinese yard wins orders for LNG carriers that will serve long-term charters.
New dual-fuel bunkering ship delivered to Singapore owner
China's Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding recently completed construction of a new bunkering vessel ordered by an undisclosed Singapore-based shipping company.
Amalthea has an LOA of 103.88 metres, a beam of 19 metres, a depth of 10 metres, a design draught of 7.2 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 7,999. Construction was completed in compliance to Bureau Veritas class rules.
The ship's dual-fuel main engine can operate on both LNG and diesel.
QatarEnergy names two newest LNG carriers
QatarEnergy recently held a formal naming ceremony for its two newest LNG carriers, Rex Tillerson and Umm Ghuwailina.
The ships were built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding of China. Each has an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.
The LNG carriers are classed by China Classification Society.
Chinese yard wins orders for two LNG carriers
China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company has been awarded contracts for the construction of two LNG carriers in a series for local owner COSCO Shipping Energy.
The 175,000-cubic-metre ships will be operated by COSCO Shipping Energy subsidiary COSCO Shipping LNG.
Following delivery, these will be operated under a long-term charter with China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec). The charter has a firm period of 19 years and an option to extend by up to five additional years.
Sea trials begin for new Chinese-built large gas carrier
China's Jiangnan Shipbuilding has begun conducting sea trials of a new LNG carrier ordered by an undisclosed client. Al Shelila is the first vessel in a new series of LNG carriers designed by Jiangnan Shipbuilding in compliance with DNV class rules.
QatarEnergy in talks with Korean yards for LNG carrier orders
South Korean news outlets have reported that QatarEnergy is in discussions with shipbuilders Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean, and HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering regarding the construction and delivery of 20 new LNG carriers under contracts totalling approximately US$5 billion.
The ships will consist of two different series. The vessels in one series will each have a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres while those in the other series will each be capable of transporting up to 271,000 cubic metres.