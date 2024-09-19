Tanker News Roundup | September 19 – Chinese- and Korean-built gas carrier orders and deliveries

China's Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding recently completed construction of a new bunkering vessel ordered by an undisclosed Singapore-based shipping company.

Amalthea has an LOA of 103.88 metres, a beam of 19 metres, a depth of 10 metres, a design draught of 7.2 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 7,999. Construction was completed in compliance to Bureau Veritas class rules.

The ship's dual-fuel main engine can operate on both LNG and diesel.