QatarEnergy in talks with Korean yards for LNG carrier orders

The ships will consist of two different series. The vessels in one series will each have a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres while those in the other series will each be capable of transporting up to 271,000 cubic metres.

The 271,000-cubic-metre ships will be near-identical sisters of six other vessels that China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding will deliver to QatarEnergy under a contract awarded earlier this month.