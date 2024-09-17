Sea trials begin for new Chinese-built large gas carrier
China's Jiangnan Shipbuilding has begun conducting sea trials of a new LNG carrier ordered by an undisclosed client. Al Shelila is the first vessel in a new series of LNG carriers designed by Jiangnan Shipbuilding in compliance with DNV class rules.
The vessel has three LNG cargo tanks with a combined capacity of 175,000 cubic metres. An air lubrication system consisting of eight air compressors in the bow and 16 air release units on the hull bottom form an air film between the hull and the water, thereby reducing wave resistance.
The propulsion setup includes two main engines driving propellers via shafts. The vibration level is significantly reduced to two millimetres per second, which is the standard for passenger vessels.
The data collected during this first series of sea trials be used as a basis for the vessel's gas trials as well as the trials for the other ships in the same series.