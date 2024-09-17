Sea trials begin for new Chinese-built large gas carrier

The vessel has three LNG cargo tanks with a combined capacity of 175,000 cubic metres. An air lubrication system consisting of eight air compressors in the bow and 16 air release units on the hull bottom form an air film between the hull and the water, thereby reducing wave resistance.

The propulsion setup includes two main engines driving propellers via shafts. The vibration level is significantly reduced to two millimetres per second, which is the standard for passenger vessels.