Tanker News Roundup | November 13 – Focus on Asian builders: LNG bunkering ship orders and deliveries, Aframax crude carrier sea trials and more
Deliveries include a new bunkering vessel for a Canadian owner and a chemical tanker for a Chinese company. A new Aframax tanker ordered by a Greek customer completes a final round of sea trials as construction begins on a VLCC that can be configured to operate on methanol. Finally, a South Korean yard has been selected to supply a new fleet of LNG bunkering ships.
South Korean yard secures LNG bunkering vessel orders
South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has been selected for the construction of four new LNG bunkering vessels for an undisclosed Asian customer. All four vessels are scheduled to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2028.
The bunkering vessels will each have a total cargo capacity of 18,000 cubic metres.
The total value of the newbuilding contract is estimated to be KRW514.8 billion (US$370 million).
Thenamaris' newest Aframax product tanker wraps up sea trials
A new Aframax product tanker ordered by Greek shipping company Thenamaris recently completed its final series of sea trials in China.
Built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, Seascout is the first in a series of 114,000DWT Aframax tankers to be built for Thenamaris.
Seascout's sea trials lasted 10 days and also covered tests of various parameters including cabin strength, main engine durability, manoeuvring, and desulphurisation.
Construction begins on new methanol-powered VLCC for China Merchants Energy Shipping
China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group has begun construction on a new very large crude carrier (VLCC) ordered by China Merchants Energy Shipping.
The 306,000DWT VLCC will be powered by a dual-fuel engine that can also run on methanol. Upon completion, it will measure 333 by 60 metres and will have a capacity of 2.1 million barrels of crude.
Construction is being undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society rules.
Chinese yard delivers 49,900DWT chemical tanker to local owner
China's Guangzhou Shipyard International recently handed over a new chemical tanker to local shipowner CDB Financial Leasing.
Murmure has an LOA of 183 metres, a beam of 32 metres, a depth of 18.3 metres, a design draught of 11 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 49,900. The propulsion will deliver a service speed of 14.5 knots and a range of 16,000 nautical miles.
The ship also boasts a propeller vortex eliminating fin, which will help ensure compliance with EEDI Phase III requirements.
Seaspan welcomes second LNG bunkering ship in series
Canadian shipping company Seaspan has taken delivery of a new LNG bunkering vessel built by Chinese shipyard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering (CIMC SOE).
Seaspan Lions is the second in a series of three LNG bunkering vessels ordered by Seaspan for operation by its Seaspan Energy division. The first ship, Seaspan Garibaldi, was delivered earlier this year, while the third ship, Seaspan Baker, will be handed over in 2025.