Tanker News Roundup | November 13 – Focus on Asian builders: LNG bunkering ship orders and deliveries, Aframax crude carrier sea trials and more

South Korean yard secures LNG bunkering vessel orders

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has been selected for the construction of four new LNG bunkering vessels for an undisclosed Asian customer. All four vessels are scheduled to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2028.

The bunkering vessels will each have a total cargo capacity of 18,000 cubic metres.

The total value of the newbuilding contract is estimated to be KRW514.8 billion (US$370 million).