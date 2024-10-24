Seaspan welcomes second LNG bunkering ship in series

Seaspan Lions is the second in a series of three LNG bunkering vessels ordered by Seaspan for operation by its Seaspan Energy division. The first ship, Seaspan Garibaldi, was delivered earlier this year, while the third ship, Seaspan Baker, will be handed over in 2025.

The series was designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Vard Marine in close collaboration with Seaspan to incorporate advanced technologies that would help reduce emissions and underwater noise. Seaspan said the design is focused on safe, efficient, and economical refuelling of multiple ship types with an ability to transfer to and from a wide range of terminals.