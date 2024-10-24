Seaspan welcomes second LNG bunkering ship in series
Canadian shipping company Seaspan has taken delivery of a new LNG bunkering vessel built by Chinese shipyard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering (CIMC SOE).
Seaspan Lions is the second in a series of three LNG bunkering vessels ordered by Seaspan for operation by its Seaspan Energy division. The first ship, Seaspan Garibaldi, was delivered earlier this year, while the third ship, Seaspan Baker, will be handed over in 2025.
The series was designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Vard Marine in close collaboration with Seaspan to incorporate advanced technologies that would help reduce emissions and underwater noise. Seaspan said the design is focused on safe, efficient, and economical refuelling of multiple ship types with an ability to transfer to and from a wide range of terminals.
Seaspan Lions has a length of 112.8 metres, a beam of 18.6 metres, a draught of 5.1 metres, a design speed of 13 knots, and capacity for 7,600 cubic metres of LNG.
The propulsion system also includes three dual-fuel generators and two 1,600kW electrically-driven azimuthing thrusters. This configuration can be modified in the future to also accommodate batteries, thus permitting hybrid electric operation suitable for ports where strict emissions regulations are in place.
The three ships will provide LNG fuelling services for vessels on the West Coast of North America, making Seaspan the first company to provide LNG bunkering services in the Pacific Northwest in addition to bunkering of traditional marine fuels.