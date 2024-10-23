VESSEL REVIEW | Seaspan Garibaldi – First of three new LNG bunkering ships to serve Pacific Northwest market

Designed to ensure reduced environmental impact

The vessel is named Seaspan Garibaldi after Mount Garibaldi, a volcano in British Columbia. All three ships in the series will be named after famed mountains on Canada’s West Coast. The second vessel, Seaspan Lions, will also be delivered this year while the third ship, Seaspan Baker, will be handed over in 2025.

The series was designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Vard Marine in close collaboration with Seaspan to incorporate advanced technologies that would help reduce emissions and underwater noise. Seaspan said the design is focused on safe, efficient, and economical refuelling of multiple ship types with an ability to transfer to and from a wide range of terminals.