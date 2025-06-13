Tanker News Roundup | June 13 – Focus on Asian yards: deliveries from China and Japan plus a new product tanker with "wing sail" technology
Two new chemical tankers have been delivered to operators in the US and the UK as trials continued for two large ships nearing completion. A Chinese shipping major has meanwhile tapped a local yard for the latest addition to its fleet.
MOL takes delivery of fourth dual-fuel chemical tanker in series
Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines, via its MOL Chemical Tankers business unit, has taken delivery of a new chemical tanker built locally by Fukuoka Shipbuilding.
Fairchem Pinnacle is the fourth in a series of dual-fuel chemical tankers ordered by MOL Chemical Tankers for operation by its US-based subsidiary Fairfield Chemical Carriers (FCC). Fairchem Pathfinder and Fairchem Prestige, the second and third ships in the same series, respectively, were delivered to FCC in 2024.
UK's Union Maritime christens new Aframax tanker fitted with "wing sails"
UK shipping company Union Maritime formally named its newest Aframax product tanker in a ceremony in Shanghai on Wednesday, June 11.
Named Brands Hatch, the ship is still under construction at the facilities of China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.
UK's PG Tankers takes delivery of second product carrier in series
UK shipping company Pritchard-Gordon Tankers (PG Tankers) has taken delivery of a new oil product/chemical tanker built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Dingheng.
Agnes PG is the second ship in a series of three ships ordered by PG Tankers. The first ship, Lettie PG, was delivered last month.
Sea trials completed for new LNG carrier for ADNOC L&S
China's Jiangnan Shipbuilding has completed conducting sea trials of a new LNG carrier ordered by UAE shipowner ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S).
The ship is the fourth in a series of ADNOC L&S-operated LNG carriers that also include the 2024-built Al Shelila and the 2025-built Al Rahba. Like is earlier sisters, it has an LOA of 298.5 metres, a beam of 46 metres, and three LNG cargo tanks with a total capacity of 175,000 cubic metres.
China's COSCO Shipping taps local yard for chemical tanker newbuilding
China's COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation, through subsidiary COSCO Shipping Chemical Carrier, has selected local shipbuilder the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group for the construction of a new stainless steel chemical tanker.
The completed ship will have an LOA of 118 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, a deadweight of 9,200, and a design speed of 13 knots. Construction will be undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society rules.