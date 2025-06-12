MOL takes delivery of fourth dual-fuel chemical tanker in series
Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines, via its MOL Chemical Tankers business unit, has taken delivery of a new chemical tanker built locally by Fukuoka Shipbuilding.
Fairchem Pinnacle is the fourth in a series of dual-fuel chemical tankers ordered by MOL Chemical Tankers for operation by its US-based subsidiary Fairfield Chemical Carriers (FCC). Fairchem Pathfinder and Fairchem Prestige, the second and third ships in the same series, respectively, were delivered to FCC in 2024.
The newbuild has an LOA of 158.42 metres (519.75 feet), a beam of 27.4 metres (89.9 feet), a draught of 10 metres (30 feet), a depth of 10.19 metres (33.43 feet), and a gross tonnage of 17,490. A total chemical cargo capacity of 29,500 cubic metres (1.04 million cubic feet) is distributed among 26 stainless steel tanks.
Power is provided by an IHI-Niigata six-cylinder, dual-fuel engine with a rated output of 5,730 kW (7,680 hp) driving a propeller. This arrangement delivers a speed of 11.8 knots.
The main engine can also run on LNG, which is supplied by two IMO II/III cargo tanks.