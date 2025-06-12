MOL takes delivery of fourth dual-fuel chemical tanker in series

Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines, via its MOL Chemical Tankers business unit, has taken delivery of a new chemical tanker built locally by Fukuoka Shipbuilding.

Fairchem Pinnacle is the fourth in a series of dual-fuel chemical tankers ordered by MOL Chemical Tankers for operation by its US-based subsidiary Fairfield Chemical Carriers (FCC). Fairchem Pathfinder and Fairchem Prestige, the second and third ships in the same series, respectively, were delivered to FCC in 2024.