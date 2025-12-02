Tanker News Roundup | December 2 – Focus on Asian yards: Indian and Chinese builders secure orders from Europe and Africa

A Chinese partnership recently welcomed a new LNG carrier into service while yards in China and India have secured orders for liquid cargo tankers from the Far East, Nigeria, and Norway. Construction has meanwhile begun on a gas carrier for a Chinese owner.
A partnership formed by COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation and PetroChina has taken delivery of a new LNG carrier built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.
Qingcheng has an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a draught of 11.5 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, accommodation for 46 crewmembers, and GTT membrane type LNG cargo tanks with a total capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.
LNG exporter Nigeria LNG, through its subsidiary Bonny Gas Transport, has selected China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the construction of three new very large gas carriers (VLGCs) in a series plus options for up to three additional sister vessels.
The three firm vessels are scheduled for delivery to Bonny Gas Transport before the end of 2029 under a contract valued at approximately US$744 million.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding has begun construction of a new LPG/ammonia carrier that will be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system.
The ship will be classed by Lloyd's Register and will be handed over to China's Tianjin Southwest Maritime following completion.
Chinese yard Hengli Shipbuilding Dalian has signed contracts for the construction of four very large crude carriers (VLCC).
According to a disclosure from its parent company, Guangdong Songfa Ceramics, the contracts recently became effective and are with an unnamed European shipowner.
Indian shipbuilding company Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Norwegian ship owner Rederiet Stenersen for the construction of six 18,000 DWT IMO Type II chemical tankers.
The agreement is valued at approximately $220 million and includes an option for an additional six vessels.