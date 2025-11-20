Nigeria LNG taps Chinese yard for three VLGC newbuildings

LNG exporter Nigeria LNG, through its subsidiary Bonny Gas Transport, has selected China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the construction of three new very large gas carriers (VLGCs) in a series plus options for up to three additional sister vessels.
The three firm vessels are scheduled for delivery to Bonny Gas Transport before the end of 2029 under a contract valued at approximately US$744 million.
Each VLGC will have an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a draught of 11.5 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, GTT membrane type LNG cargo tanks with a total capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, and a dual-fuel diesel engine fitted with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system.
The ICER system can help reduce methane slip in gas mode as well as greenhouse gas emissions. By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system will allow some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing a ship's emissions.