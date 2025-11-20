Nigeria LNG taps Chinese yard for three VLGC newbuildings

LNG exporter Nigeria LNG, through its subsidiary Bonny Gas Transport, has selected China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the construction of three new very large gas carriers (VLGCs) in a series plus options for up to three additional sister vessels.

The three firm vessels are scheduled for delivery to Bonny Gas Transport before the end of 2029 under a contract valued at approximately US$744 million.