COSCO-Petrochina partnership takes delivery of new LNG carrier

A partnership formed by COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation and PetroChina has taken delivery of a new LNG carrier built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.
Qingcheng has an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a draught of 11.5 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, accommodation for 46 crewmembers, and GTT membrane type LNG cargo tanks with a total capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.
A WinGD XDF low-speed, dual-fuel diesel engine fitted with a selective catalytic reduction system can deliver a service speed of 19.5 knots.
The ship also adopts compressor parallel technology to make full use of any excess LNG in the cargo tanks. This improves the utilisation rate of LNG by about 30 per cent compared with other ship types currently in operation.
The design work that went into the vessel also emphasised efficient loading and the ability to berth safely at a wide range of ports around the world.
Design and construction of Qingcheng was undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society and Lloyd's Register requirements. The ship belongs to the same series of LNG carriers as Shaolin, Wudang, Kunlun, Emei, Kongtong, and Huashan.