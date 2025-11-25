COSCO-Petrochina partnership takes delivery of new LNG carrier

A partnership formed by COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation and PetroChina has taken delivery of a new LNG carrier built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

Qingcheng has an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a draught of 11.5 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, accommodation for 46 crewmembers, and GTT membrane type LNG cargo tanks with a total capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.