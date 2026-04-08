Suspected "shadow fleet" tanker involved in deadly collision to be scrapped in Pakistan

A very large crude carrier (VLCC) that had been suspected of transporting Iranian and Venezuelan oil in violation of sanctions is now at anchor off Karachi in Pakistan after it was reportedly sold for scrapping.
The 2001-built VLCC Mali was still operating under the name Ceres I when it became involved in a collision with another tanker off the eastern coast of Singapore on July 19, 2024.
Fires ignited on board both ships shortly after the collision, though most of their crews were later rescued. One individual, identified as a crewmember on Ceres I, perished in the incident.
VesselsValue has reported that the VLCC has been sold to be scrapped, though no details on the price or the buyer are available.
Claire Jungman, Chief of Staff of US-based non-profit United Against Nuclear Iran, had earlier stated that Ceres I was used to transport Iranian and Venezuelan oil in violation of UN sanctions over the last few years.
UK-based Persian-language news outlet Iran International had quoted experts as saying that the area off Singapore where the July 19, 2024 collision occurred is known for being a venue for illicit ship-to-ship transfers of Iranian oil by the so-called "shadow tanker fleet."