Suspected "shadow fleet" tanker involved in deadly collision to be scrapped in Pakistan

A very large crude carrier (VLCC) that had been suspected of transporting Iranian and Venezuelan oil in violation of sanctions is now at anchor off Karachi in Pakistan after it was reportedly sold for scrapping.

The 2001-built VLCC Mali was still operating under the name Ceres I when it became involved in a collision with another tanker off the eastern coast of Singapore on July 19, 2024.

Fires ignited on board both ships shortly after the collision, though most of their crews were later rescued. One individual, identified as a crewmember on Ceres I, perished in the incident.