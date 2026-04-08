Tankers

Suspected "shadow fleet" tanker involved in deadly collision to be scrapped in Pakistan

The São Tomé and Principe-flagged tanker Ceres I engulfed in thick black smoke following a collision with the Singapore-registered tanker Hafnia Nile off the eastern coast of Singapore, July 19, 2024
The São Tomé and Principe-flagged tanker Ceres I engulfed in thick black smoke following a collision with the Singapore-registered tanker Hafnia Nile off the eastern coast of Singapore, July 19, 2024Republic of Singapore Navy
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A very large crude carrier (VLCC) that had been suspected of transporting Iranian and Venezuelan oil in violation of sanctions is now at anchor off Karachi in Pakistan after it was reportedly sold for scrapping.

The 2001-built VLCC Mali was still operating under the name Ceres I when it became involved in a collision with another tanker off the eastern coast of Singapore on July 19, 2024.

Fires ignited on board both ships shortly after the collision, though most of their crews were later rescued. One individual, identified as a crewmember on Ceres I, perished in the incident.

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VesselsValue has reported that the VLCC has been sold to be scrapped, though no details on the price or the buyer are available.

Claire Jungman, Chief of Staff of US-based non-profit United Against Nuclear Iran, had earlier stated that Ceres I was used to transport Iranian and Venezuelan oil in violation of UN sanctions over the last few years.

UK-based Persian-language news outlet Iran International had quoted experts as saying that the area off Singapore where the July 19, 2024 collision occurred is known for being a venue for illicit ship-to-ship transfers of Iranian oil by the so-called "shadow tanker fleet."

MENA
Asia
Iran
Singapore
Latin America
incidents
Pakistan
Venezuela
São Tomé and Principe
Ceres I
Iranian "shadow fleet"
Venezuelan "shadow fleet"

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