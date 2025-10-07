COLUMN | Global piracy, the shadow tanker fleet and other dark geopolitical clouds building up [Grey Power]

When you have to ask Wikipedia where on earth the country purporting to be providing its flag to a VLCC might be situated, there is clearly something wrong with something other than your knowledge of geography.

It is happening far too often these days, with these ridiculous brass plate operations based in Gulf cities offering a sort of “Registries R-Us” service that will provide complete documentation for ships, no questions asked, at the drop of a hat.

We have flags that, in reality, are figments of some mad vexillologist’s imagination; ports of registry that fail to appear in large gazetteers; massive ships carrying pollutant cargoes that the country of alleged registry fails to even recognise; names and identities of ships changing faster than a team of ABs on stages can repaint them; and electronic identification, if available, highly suspect.

That’s life in the "dark fleet," circa 2025, and the prospects are very dark.