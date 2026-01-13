Seaborne Russian fuel exports rise sharply in December

Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports surged by nearly 40 per cent in December from November to about 3.41 million tonnes. This was driven by higher fuel production and a seasonal drop in domestic demand, data from market sources and LSEG showed.

Exports of ultra-low-sulphur diesel via Primorsk, Russia’s biggest outlet for diesel shipments, climbed 35 per cent month-on-month to 1.7 million tonnes. This occurred as major suppliers boosted output and supplies, the sources said.

Diesel and gasoil loadings from southern ports Tuapse and Novorossiysk jumped almost 60 per cent last month from November. This followed local refineries ramping up shipments.