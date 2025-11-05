Drone attack halts Russia's Tuapse refinery and fuel exports

Russia’s Black Sea port of Tuapse has suspended fuel exports, while the local oil refinery halted processing crude following November 2 Ukrainian drone attacks on its infrastructure, according to two industry sources and LSEG ship tracking data.

Ukraine said on Sunday its drones struck Tuapse, one of Russia’s main Black Sea oil ports, causing a fire and damaging at least one ship, as part of Kyiv’s efforts to undermine Russia’s war economy by targeting its energy infrastructure.